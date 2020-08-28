24 fires break out as balloon terrorism continues

24 fires break out in communities near the Gaza border as a result of continued firing of incendiary balloons.

24 fires broke out in the Gaza envelope region on Friday as a result of incendiary balloon terrorism.

Fire crews and volunteers worked to put out the fires, most of which broke out in fields in the Sha'ar Hanegev, Hof Ashkelon and Eshkol regional councils.

Overnight Thursday, IDF fighter jets, aircraft and tanks attacked an underground infrastructure and a military post of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The attack was carried out in response to the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

Following that air strike, terrorists fired six rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. The rockets exploded in open areas. No physical injuries or damages were reported.

The IDF then struck in Gaza again, bombing a Hamas weapons factory in retaliation for the rocket attack.

