IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF attacks infrastructure and Hamas military in response to firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza toward Israeli territory.

IDF fighter jets, aircraft and tanks attacked an underground infrastructure and a military post of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday.

The attack was carried out in response to the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

"The IDF conducts an ongoing assessment of the situation and acts firmly and decisively against any attempt at terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

On Thursday, at least 30 fires broke out in communities located near the Gaza border as a result of the incendiary balloon terrorism.

On Wednesday, Gadi Yarkoni, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, said that the patience of the residents is running out.

"We have so far shown patience to allow the political establishment and the army to act to eradicate terrorism. But unfortunately, terrorism continues to intensify and reaches the doorsteps of our homes," he said.

"The reality in which children are exposed to explosive devices in their home and community is immoral. As head of the council, this deprives me of sleep. I expect the heads of state to act with greater determination to ensure the security of its citizens," Yarkoni added.