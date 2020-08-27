Arrest Abbas for the stabbing of Rabbi Shay Ohaion

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas is an accomplice in the murder of Rabbi Shay Ohayon, as guilty as the terrorist who stabbed him. Opinion.

On August 26, 2020 Arutz 7 reported "The victim of the stabbing attack at Segula Junction in Petah Tikva Wednesday was identified as Rabbi Shai Ohayon, a member of the Breslov hasidic movement and father of four. He was 39 years old. 'A holy man who was incapable of harming anyone.'"

'...The terrorist, a Palestinian Authority resident from the Shechem (Nabulus) area working in Israel, was apprehended by officers at the scene.

"Police have transferred him to the Shin Bet internal security agency for interrogation.

"An eyewitness, Urel Torati, told Channel 13 that the terrorist stabbed the victim five to six times with large knife..."





Palestinian Authority chairman, Mahmoud Abbas, the "modertate" who encourages, glorifies and pays terrorists, should be arrested as an accomplice in the stabbing of Rabbi Shay Ohaion. This did not start on August 26, 2020.

On March 3, 2016, Breakingisraelnews.com reported that ”The Israel Law Center (Shurat HaDin) will sue Palestinian TV for its blatant incitement to violence and murder against Jews and Israelis, announced the firm’s founder, attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, on Wednesday."



“'Of course, American TV would never really call for the murder of Muslims,” the narrator continues. “But Palestinian TV incites for the murder of innocent Jews every single day.”

"...Accompanying the announcement was a short, jarring video demonstrating the extent to which anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli hatred is entrenched in Palestinian media by presenting a parallel example of what this kind of incitement would look like on American TV.

“'Imagine if you turned on your TV and saw everybody talking like this,' the video begins, cutting to a clip of a CNN anchor who announces, 'Tonight on Sixty Minutes: Kill Muslims.'

The video goes on to show celebrities like Alex Trebec and Oprah Winfrey talking about killing Muslims on their shows, and even includes clips from popular TV shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Family Guy” with characters declaring their intentions to kill Muslims.

“'Of course, American TV would never really call for the murder of Muslims,” the narrator continues. “But Palestinian TV incites for the murder of innocent Jews every single day.”

Clips of Palestinian news shows, event coverage, and kids’ programs then appear, all openly encouraging violence and attacks against Jews.

The evidence of his complicity is long term and unconcealed. It just has to be used.

Shurat HaDin, which has successfully won lawsuits against terrorists, the Palestinian Authority, and, most recently, Iran, has decided to take the heads of the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation to court for war crimes.

“The extremist broadcasts on Palestinian Television have broken records.. In the present wave of terror, many terrorists have been spurred into action after seeing provocative programs that call explicitly to kill Israelis,” wrote Shurat HaDin.



Abbas declares the terrorists “heroes” for randomly stabbing Jews. The stabbing attacks are a result of Abbas incitement. Fatah’s FB calls to “water the ground with blood”. The first thing Israel can do to fight incitement is outlawing Abbas’ terror websites.

Already on December 30, 2015 Arutz 7 reported that “Leading a new wave of incitement, Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction has called on Palestinian children to 'water (the ground) with blood' to destroy Israel."

"Security Forces official spokesperson Adnan Al-Damiri put a post on Facebook last week from the Fatah Shabiba youth movement addressed to Palestinian children, as translated and revealed by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) on Tuesday.

“Teach your children to love the land; Teach them that we live a life of suffering; Teach them that there is a seed in the ground; If they water it with blood, a revolution will flower; Teach them that Fatah is the eternal revolution; That the ‘Storm’; Is the blade of the intifada; And that the Shabiba are the knights of the rocks,” reads the message.

"The post also celebrates the first Fatah terrorist attack against Israel in 1965 – two years before the 1967 Six Day War in which Israel liberated the territories that the PA claims in international forums that it is demanding…”





Fatah’s “Shabiba Youth Movement” Facebook Page addressed to Palestinian Children incites Palestinian children to water the ground with blood. Abbas was revealed to have made shocking statements, when he said that the murder of dozens of Israelis and the wounding of hundreds others is part of a “peaceful uprising.”

"The call for a 'peaceful' terror wave included statements by Abbas in early September, in which he blessed every drop of blood shed in Jerusalem for Allah and called to stop 'filthy' Jews from visiting the Temple Mount.

"In early October, as the terror wave began gaining steam, Abbas’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said that murdering Jews is a 'national duty.' In early November Abbas also ordered full military funerals for terrorists."





On December 2015 The Algemeiner reported that “From the official Fatah Facebook page comes the message that two people who murdered Ofer Ben Ari and Rabbi Reuven Biermacher in Jerusalem on Wednesday are 'heroes' and 'martyrs' who engaged in a 'heroic operation' and are now immortalized and filled with glory."

"The party led by Mahmoud Abbas is very excited that they managed to kill a couple of Jews.

"I want to stress that yet again, I cannot find a single Arabic-language voice under PA rule — not one op-ed, not one article — that finds murdering Jews to be anything less than heroic.”





On September 17, 2015 the Times of Israel reported "Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday hailed the Palestinian rioters on the Temple Mount, saying any blood spilled in defense of the holy site was 'pure.'...'We will not forsake our country and we will keep every inch of our land,' Abbas said in a Ramallah address, according to the Maariv daily. 'Every drop of blood spilled in Jerusalem is pure, every shahid [martyr] will reach paradise, and every injured person will be rewarded by God.'”



"The PA president said...“'The Al-Aqsa Mosque is ours. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is ours as well. They have no right to desecrate the mosque with their dirty feet, we won’t allow them to do that,' said Abbas."





On January 9, 2018 the Jerusalem Post reported "The Palestinian Authority paid terrorists and their families over $347 million last year, according to its own records, the Defense Ministry reported to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday."

Wouldn't you call that "complicity?" So where are the Israeli courts? And the ICC? Bring Mahmoud Abbas to trial!





Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall"