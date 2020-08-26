Abbas: Peace can't be achieved by bypassing Palestinians

PA chairman meets British Foreign Secretary, says Israeli normalization with Arab states will not result in peace.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated on Tuesday that no peace would be achieved in the region by bypassing the Palestinian Arabs in favor of normalization of relationships between the Arab states and Israel.

"Neglecting the Palestinians and going for normalization between the Arab states and Israel will not make peace in the region under the form of peace," Abbas said during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Ramallah, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Abbas added that "implementing the international resolutions related to the Palestinian cause and implementing the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative are the only means to make peace."

"This means that reaching any peace agreement in the region with Israel can't be made without signing it firstly with the Palestinians," he said.

Abbas told Raab that Israel had never stopped its “settlement activities” in the Palestinian territories and never abandoned its plan of annexing parts of Judea and Samaria, adding that "these practices destroy all chances for peace."

"There will be no peace, security, and stability in the region without ending the Israeli occupation of our territories and providing the Palestinian people their freedom and independence," stressed the PA chairman.

The meeting between Abbas and Raab follows the recent announcement that the UAE and Israel would normalize relations. The UK welcomed the move as a much-needed boost for peace in the region.

Abbas has denounced the Israel-UAE deal and described it as "a stab in the Palestinians' back".

Chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat warned that the Israel-UAE agreement would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace".