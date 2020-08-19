Abbas: Israel-UAE agreement 'a stab in the back'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday said that the deal for normalization between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel "is a stab in the Palestinians' back", the Xinhua news agency reports

Speaking during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, with the participation of representatives of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, Abbas said that the UAE is "trying to deceive us that the peace deal with Israel came in exchange for stopping the Israeli annexation plan, but it is not true."

"Emiratis are denying the rights of the Palestinian people, the establishment of the future Palestinian state, as well as the issue of Jerusalem," the he charged.

Abbas called on all Arab countries to abide by the Arab Peace Initiative, launched in 2002, which stipulates that the Arabs can only normalize relations with Israel after the Palestinian issue is resolved.

The PA condemned the agreement between Israel and the UAE soon after it was signed, with senior leader Hanan Ashrawi tweeting: "May you never be sold out by your 'friends.'"

Earlier this week, chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat warned that the Israel-UAE agreement would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace".

On Sunday, Abbas’ spokesman said the PA leadership will adopt a robust foreign policy against the normalization agreement.