Suspected Arab terrorist arrested for stabbing attack

Israeli security forces reveal that suspected terrorist from Jenin arrested after Israeli man stabbed on construction site in Rosh Ha'ayin.

A suspected Arab terrorist was arrested recently in connection with a stabbing attack in central Israel 10 days ago, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency revealed Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement by the Shin Bet, ten days ago, an Israeli man was stabbed at a construction site in the central Israeli city of Rosh Ha’Ayin.

“On Saturday, August 15th, an Israeli civilian was stabbed at a construction site in Rosh Ha’Ayin,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.

Investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism, the Shin Bet probed the incident, and identified the assailant as a Palestinian Authority resident illegally residing in Israel.

The suspected terrorist, a resident of the PA-controlled city of Jenin in Samaria, was arrested following the Shin Bet investigation.

Yamam Special Police forces captured the suspect last Thursday in Jenin.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that a stabbing incident ten days ago was being investigated as a terrorist attack.

The victim, who was critically wounded in the attack before undergoing lifesaving surgery at a hospital, said that the attacker screamed in Arabic before stabbing him.

A gag order remains in place on other details of the incident.