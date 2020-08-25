Stabbing attack from 10 days ago investigated as terror incident

Stabbing attack initially believed to be due to streetfight investigated as possible terror attack, report says.

A stabbing incident in which a person was critically injured approximately ten days ago is being investigated by security forces as a terror attack.

According to Kan journalist Carmel Dangor, the stabbing was initially believed to be part of a streetfight, and since then the public has not been informed of the suspicion that it was a terror attack, or of the hunt for the suspected terrorist.

The stabbing victim is in critical condition, and underwent a lifesaving surgery at the hospital. He was lying in his blood for several hours before he was found.

The victim has confirmed that the attacker, a suspected terrorist, screamed at him in Arabic before stabbing him, and this is one of the reasons why the stabbing is being investigated as a terror attack.

A gag order has been placed on the rest of the details.