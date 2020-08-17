IDF attacks Hamas observation posts

Attack was carried out in response to firing of incendiary balloons and the disruptions on the border fence.

IDF tanks attacked Hamas observation posts in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and the disruptions on the border fence.

28 fires broke out on Sunday in communities located near the Gaza Strip as a result of incendiary balloons that were fired from the coastal enclave.

In addition, an incendiary balloon fired from the Gaza Strip was found in the yard of a house in Be'er Sheva. Police sappers neutralized the explosives.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday morning following a security assessment, "Every balloon or rocket that lands in Israel and violates its sovereignty is marked with one address - Hamas."

"In launching the rockets and balloons, Hamas leaders are cutting the branch on which the residents of the Gaza Strip sit and impairing their ability to live with dignity and security," Gantz added.

"The IDF will respond forcefully to any violation of sovereignty until total calm in the south is restored. If there is no peace in Sderot, there will be no peace in Gaza either. "