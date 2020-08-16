Gantz: If there is no peace in Sderot, there will be none in Gaza either

DM, following security assessment on escalation in the south: "Hamas leaders are cutting the branch on which Gaza residents sit."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz conducted a security assessment this morning, Sunday, which saw the participation of Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, amid the situation in the south.

At the end of the assessment, Gantz said: "Every balloon or rocket that lands in Israel and violates its sovereignty is marked with one address - Hamas."

"In launching the rockets and balloons, Hamas leaders are cutting the branch on which the residents of the Gaza Strip sit and impairing their ability to live with dignity and security," Gantz said.

"The IDF will respond forcefully to any violation of sovereignty until total calm in the south is restored. If there is no peace in Sderot, there will be no peace in Gaza either. "

Gantz's office said that in the coming hours, the defense minister and the deputy prime minister will undergo medical tests and will therefore be absent from the cabinet meeting.