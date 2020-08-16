IDF attacks additional Hamas targets

IDF attacks military compound used by Hamas to store rockets and weapons after Gaza rocket attack lands in Sderot home.

IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked additional terrorist targets of the Hamas organization in the southern Gaza Strip overnight Saturday.

The attack targeted a military compound used by Hamas to store rockets and weapons.

The IDF said that the attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier in the night.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm the citizens of the State of Israel and its sovereignty. The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip and it will bear the consequences of the terrorist acts against the citizens of Israel," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Earlier on Saturday night, a rocket that was fired from Gaza landed in the yard of a home in Sderot as part of a barrage of rockets fired on the city. There were no physical injuries, but several people suffered from anxiety. The home sustained minor damage.

Magen David Adom said that paramedics provided medical treatment to a 58-year-old man who was lightly injured from broken glass. In addition, two women were injured on the way to a protected space and two victims who suffered anxiety were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Before the barrage, the "Red Color" siren was sounded in the city of Sderot. The IDF reported two successful interceptions of rockets by the Iron Dome missile system.

Shortly before midnight, IAF fighter jets and aircraft attacked several Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

The attack targeted a Hamas military compound and underground infrastructure. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that the attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory and in response to the disturbances along the border fence.