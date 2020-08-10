Entire Lebanese Cabinet resigns following massive Beirut explosion

The entire government of Lebanon resigned Monday following the massive explosion which left about 200 people dead and 5,000 injured in Beirut last week.

The country's Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, confirmed the Cabinet had resigned in a conversation with reporters following Monday's Cabinet meeting.

Hassan said that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will go to the presidential palace to "hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers."

Earlier Monday, Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm announced her resignation. On Sunday, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad and Minister Damianos Kattar also resigned in response to the public uproar which followed the deadly blast.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab may also resign.

Thousands of Lebanese citizens have demonstrated in the streets over the last week, blaming the government for failing to properly deal with the nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate which had been stored at the Beirut port for six years and which was responsible for the massive explosion.