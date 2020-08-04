10 reported killed in massive Beirut explosion

Governor of Beirut bursts into tears talking about explosion at fireworks factory, compares scale to Hiroshima bombing.

The massive explosion which shook Beirut Tuesday was an accident at a fireworks factory and has no relationship to terrorism, Lebanese officials said Tuesday evening.

Anywhere from several dozen to several hundred people may have been wounded in the blast, with some reports saying ten people were killed. Hospitals in the city are reportedly overwhelmed with victims from the blast.

The explosion was so massive that its shockwave shattered windows miles away from the blast.

Beirut City Governor Marwan Aboud broke down in tears while describing the damage during a press briefing.

"Beirut is a disaster city and the scale of the damage is enormous," Aboud said, calling the blast "a national disaster akin to Hiroshima."