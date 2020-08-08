Joe Biden's choice of Rice

Susan Rice's memo from a meeting at which top Obama officials resolved to withhold Russia-related info from Trump is now public. Op-ed.

There are two persons named Rice who figure prominently in American politics and recently, I had reason to study their patterns of behavior. The results? You be the judge.

The clincher prompting what follows below came at the end of the first week of August 2020. Breaking news said that President Trump’s opponent in the upcoming American election, former Obama VP Joe Biden, had narrowed his choice for a vice-presidential running mate down quite substantially.

Dr. Susan Rice – like Biden, another former pea in President Obama’s like-minded, carefully chosen pod –had made the final cut.

The other, Condoleeza, is preferred by Republicans and shares many of her fellow Republican petro-business-related buddies’ interests in the Middle East. Think the likes of James (“F-the Jews, they don’t vote for us anyway”) Baker III, the Bush family, John Sununu, and numerous others who made much off of assorted autocratic Arab petro-potentates’ black gold. James Baker’s law firm, for example, was chosen by the Saudis to represent them against American 9/11 victims, and his law partner was the American ambassador to that desert kingdom.

Let’s turn the clock back to learn more about this bright, attractive, but somewhat troublesome Rice–at least for those hoping that Israel would get a fair shake in Washington.

Recall that this Rice had an oil tanker in the Chevron fleet named after her for associations with the company–one of the Seven Sisters closely associated with Arab oil and its world-wide influence. Now, while others can also claim such connections, this may have implications for people in high government positions determining foreign policy and such.

Dr. Condoleezza Rice was/is certainly not the only person from petro-dollar connected industries who has moved through revolving doors of businesses linked to Arab oil into the State Department and other key branches of government (think anti-Israel Casper Weinberger, and his predecessors who opposed President Truman over recognizing a resurrected Israel in the first place in May 1948).Yet too often this issue is swept under the rug while people are lectured about the supposed clout of “the Zionist Lobby” instead. The reality is that the latter is child’s play compared to the influence of Big Oil…in previous years.

Condoleezza’s intimidation of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert into constantly taking steps to endanger Israel on behalf of Arabs who reject a reborn nation of the Jews regardless of its size, is legendary. She even pressured him into having Israel supply the State Department’s alleged “good cop” latter-day Arafatians-in-Suits of Mahmoud Abbas and Fatah with arms, which were then used for such things as slaughtering Jewish students in libraries at yeshivas. She also pressured Israel to loosen its check points–moves which were then followed by Arabs slaughtering Jews in their own homes.

While Prime Minister Sharon was still of this world, reliable reports told of Rice, as President George W. Bush’s Secretary of State, screaming demands at Sharon’s ranch that Israel itself provide Arabs with weapons, ease up on checkpoints, engage in additional withdrawals, further expose the necks of Jewish children and other innocents, and so forth.

I wonder if she ever screamed demands at the Arab half of this conflict...

Before moving on to the next Rice for discussion, there’s one more important set of incidents that’s telling indeed…

As National Security Advisor, Dr. Rice spoke at the US Institute of Peace on August 19, 2004. Some of what she said was realpolitik at its worst.

While delivering what would increasingly come to be her (and others’) favorite words of wisdom regarding creating a 22nd state for Arabs (second, not first, in the original borders of the Palestine Mandate as Britain received it on April 25, 1920, with Jordan birthed on almost 80% of the original total area in 1922), she shot down questions relating to Kurdish anxieties and national aspirations in Iraq, the former post-World War I British Mandate of Mesopotamia. Kurds had been promised independence there earlier after World War I.

Before the imperial Arab conquests in the 7th century CE, and Turkish and other invasions afterwards, the non-Semitic Kurds as Hurrians, Guti, Kassites, possibly Medes, etc. had lived and ruled in Mesopotamia for millennia.

But, in stark, hypocritical contrast to her disdain for the hopes of some 40 million truly stateless people for independence since the breakup of empires in the region in the wake of World War I, here’s some of what Condoleezza Rice had to say:

“…The President believes that the Palestinian people deserve not merely their own state, but a just and democratic state that serves their interests and fulfills their decent aspirations”…

Score: Arabs 22, Kurds 0.

Moving on…

The next Rice for this analysis is currently making news once again for her consideration as Joe Biden’s Vice President,- and additional lies she’s been caught committing–beyond Benghazi and such for another Obama pea pod pal, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Team Obama, right from the get-go, had made its position very clear on the issue of Israel and the disputed territories. Its leader, while still a senator, repeatedly stated that he expected Israel to return to the pre-’67 War, ’49 armistice lines, which made it a mere 9 to 15-mile-wide zipper of a nation.

Indeed, Obama remarked that Israel would be crazy–exact words–to not accept the Saudi Peace (of the grave) Plan which demanded this, among other things–expecting Israel to allow itself to be inundated by Jihadi-raised, real and fudged, Arab refugees.

Note: More Jews fled “Arab”/Muslim lands then vice-versa versa due to a war started with the attack by a half dozen Arab states immediately upon Israel’s rebirth in May 1948. And those Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews didn’t have almost two dozen other states to potentially go to as Arabs did and do still.

How could those unreasonable Jews refuse such a deal for a nation which requires a magnifying glass to locate on a world globe?

Contrast this to President Trump’s approach–which recognizes Israel’s right to a reasonable territorial compromise regarding these contested lands to obtain the more secure and real borders–not a return to the ’49 Auschwitz/armistice lines–which the final draft of UNSC Res. 242 called for in the aftermath of the then latest Arab attempt at Israel’s destruction in 1967.

So, the inevitable occurred…

Israel under Netanyahu would not prostrate itself low enough to the demand that the Jews agree that their presence in lands where their forefathers had lived for millennia was illegal and illegitimate, so Secretary of State John Kerry was the latest pea in the Obama pod to unleash both barrels on him…

And decades earlier, long before becoming President Obama’s #2 man, Senator Joe Biden did likewise with Prime Minister Menachem Begin.

With messes at home and abroad that Obama increasingly had finally begun to be questioned about, if still not personally held accountable for, the Jews were being pressured to pay the price by giving him a “victory” he could point to–even if it was another updated peace for our time, 1938 Munich-style, Neville Chamberlain sellout variety.

By 2011, Obama’s America had thus become a proponent–not honest mediator–of the Arab position–one that sees not only Judea and Samaria (aka, “West Bank”) as theirs and theirs alone, but, in reality, much of the rest of the region as well.

The rest of Obama’s carefully selected team and other advisors shared his attitudes as well.

Samantha Power (who would deliver Obama’s parting shot at the Jew of the Nations in 2016 at the UN and had earlier advocated invading Israel on Arabs’ behalf); Joe Biden; Chuck Hagel; Clinton; former Secretary of State Zbigniew Brzezinski; Robert Malley; General Tony McPeak (“American Jews are the reason there is no Middle East peace”); etc…

While there were other similar episodes, back in February 2011, the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned Israelis living beyond their 1949, 9-15-mile wide, armistice line-imposed sardine can of a state.

In doing so, however, Obama’s representative, the Democrat-preferred Dr. Susan Rice, lashed out at Israel, commenting that America agrees, along with the rest of the members, about “the folly and illegitimacy of continued Israeli settlement activity”

So, that brings us up to the present news that Susan Rice, quite possibly Joe Biden’s running mate, had been involved in Team Obama’s efforts to sabotage the incoming Trump Administration from before Day #1.

Andrew McCarthy is a highly respected lawyer who, among other things, worked for the Department of Justice and led the prosecution against Jihadis who carried out the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993.

Check out some excerpts about the Susan Rice variety’s involvement below. Among other things, as she lied to protect Secretary of State Clinton over Benghazi, she was at it again for Obama:

“Blame-shifting"…a Washington pastime. It also appears to be the reason why former National Security Adviser Susan Rice wrote her now-infamous memo, documenting an Oval Office meeting at which top Obama officials resolved to withhold Russia-related intelligence from the incoming Trump administration.

A key paragraph of Rice’s memo, previously redacted, has now been declassified and made public. Fox News obtained a copy from the office of Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., which had sought access to the document…seems the purpose was to shift blame to then-FBI Director James Comey for the withholding of Russia intelligence from the Trump team.

Rice’s objective was to absolve President Barack Obama of any blame for directing that Russia information be concealed from Trump and his incoming national security team, particularly Michael Flynn, who was slated to become national security adviser…Of course, the withholding of that information would be essential if the investigation of Trump, begun by Obama’s administration, were to continue after Trump took office…”

There’s lots more to be told involving the two Rice persona examined above, but I’ll end it here for now...