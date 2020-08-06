PA official: Some parties are mediating between Israel and the PA

Deputy Fatah chairman claims parties are mediating between Israel and the PA leadership in an attempt to revive the peace process.

A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official said on Wednesday that some parties are mediating between Israel and the PA leadership in an attempt to revive the peace process, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Mahmoud al-Aloul, deputy chairman of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Movement, declined to say which parties are involved in the mediation.

Al-Aloul told reporters in Ramallah that "there are many parties who are in permanent contact with the Israelis, us and the Americans, trying to find a solution."

"The Palestinian side is ready to sit wherever the mediating parties want, but we refuse to discuss anything on the table related to the American Deal of the Century or the Israeli plan of annexing parts of the West Bank," he added.

Al-Aloul further said that the PA side "is ready to talk with all parties linked to the international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy."

The last round of peace talks between Israel and the PA failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

Abbas has said he is willing to return to peace negotiations with Israel as soon as it retracts its plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

The PA chairman has long called for an international peace conference that would deal with the stalled Israel-PA peace process.

Abbas introduced the plan as an alternative to the peace plan being promoted by the Trump administration. He has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for negotiations since President Donald Trump’s declaration in late 2017 recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.