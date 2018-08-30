Abbas calls for international peace conference

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas is reviving the diplomatic plan he presented in February to the United Nations Security Council, which calls for an international peace conference and for establishing an international mechanism to sponsor the peace process with Israel.

According to Abbas’ plan, the international conference should bring about the implementation of the two-state solution within the pre-1967 borders and realize the Palestinians' right to freedom and independence in a state whose capital is eastern Jerusalem.

In a joint press conference in Ramallah with the Bosnian president on Wednesday, Abbas said that the United States should respond to the call of the international community and take back its decisions regarding Jerusalem and the “refugees”.

Abbas again blasted the Nationality Law, which was recently approved by the Knesset, describing it as a "racist law" like other "illegal" laws approved in recent years.

The PA chairman introduced the plan as an alternative to the peace plan being promoted by the Trump administration. Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for negotiations since President Donald Trump’s declaration this past December recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Recent reports have said Trump will unveil the plan during his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 25, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Last week, Abbas’ Fatah movement made clear that there will be no solution to the conflict or peace if Jerusalem is not recognized as the capital of the state of “Palestine”, even if that means the conflict continues forever.

The comments came in response to Trump's remarks about him taking the issue of Jerusalem off the negotiating table.