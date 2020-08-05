Moshe Feiglin: Glad it was Beirut and not Tel Aviv

Former MK says he hopes Israel was behind massive explosion at Beirut port, says it would create 'balance of terror' with Hezbollah.

Former MK Moshe Feiglin responded to the outrage over his celebration of the deadly explosion which occurred in Beirut, Lebanon yesterday.

"If it was us, and I hope it was us, then we should be proud of it, and with that we will create a balance of terror. By avoiding saying it's us - we are putting ourselves on the dark side of morality," Feiglin said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"We are all allowed to rejoice that it exploded in the port of Beirut and not in Tel Aviv," he added.

The controversy erupted after Feiglin wrote a post on Facebook celebrating the explosion and noting that it took place just prior to the start of the Jewish festival of Tu B'Av.

"You don't really believe that this was some messy fuel warehouse, yeah? Do you understand that this hell was supposed to fall on us as a rain of missiles?!" wrote Feiglin.

"I have some experience with explosives. The largest explosion I took part in was 2.5 tons of TNT.

What we saw yesterday at the Port of Beirut was much bigger. The destructive effect (without the radiation) was like a nuclear bomb.

"I have been warning for years that the withdrawal from Lebanon and the new strategic balance against Hezbollah inserted Israel into a balance of terror that is equivalent to a nuclear bomb by the terrorist organization on our northern border," he wrote.

"Today is Tu B'Av, a day of joy, and a true and huge thank you to G-d and all the geniuses and heroes really (!) who organized for us this wonderful celebration in honor of the day of love," Feiglin's post concluded.