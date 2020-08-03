IDF attacks Hamas infrastructures in Gaza

IDF attacks infrastructure belonging to Hamas in retaliation for rocket fire on Sderot.

IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza overnight Sunday.

The air strike targeted a production site of concrete used to dig underground infrastructure, as was an underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack was carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire towards southern Israel on Sunday evening.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and will continue to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens. The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences of the terrorist acts against the citizens of Israel."

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists operating out of Gaza fired at least one rocket towards the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

Warning sirens were sounded in Sderot and the neighboring town of Ibim.

The rocket was fired while a new drive-in movie theater was holding its first screening near the Sderot market.

A missile fired by the IDF’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted and destroyed the rocket before it could land.

Nevertheless the rocket did cause damage to at least one car, when shrapnel from the destroyed projectile fell on a street in Sderot.