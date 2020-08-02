Miracle in Sderot: Gaza rocket shot down before hitting the city

Gaza rocket fire targets southern Israel town while locals visit drive-in movie theater. Iron Dome missile defense system shoots it down.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip fired at least one rocket towards the southern Israeli city of Sderot Sunday night, the IDF reported.

Warning sirens were sounded in Sderot and the neighboring town of Ibim.

The rocket was fired while a new drive-in movie theater was holding its first screening near the Sderot market.

A missile fired by the IDF’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted and destroyed the rocket before it could land.

Nevertheless the rocket did cause damage to at least one car, when shrapnel from the destroyed projectile fell on a street in Sderot.