Miki Zohar: Likud and Blue & White headed for divorce

Coalition Chairman Zohar: If Ganz and Netanyahu decide to break up coalition, we should try to form alternative gov't or head for elections.

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar was asked by Kan News Monday regarding tensions between the Likud and Blue and White parties, and predicted the coalition's collapse in the near future.

"There is a chasm between [the Likud] and Blue and White on numerous issues on an ideological level. It's like a couple looking to divorce, and realizing that it's just a matter of time before they sign the paperwork," he said.

Zohar went on to describe the state of the current coalition: "Every decision we make has a price. Since there is currently no stability, this deterioration can only continue. The more time passes, the more we fail to function."

"Today, we reached the lowest point since the formation of the government. We are at a critical junction where we need to decide where we are headed. If Ganz and Netanyahu decide to break up the government, we should try to form an alternative government or head for new elections" Zohar added.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, who visited the control center at Sheba Hospital today, called for "a fast passage of the budget and money flowing into the economy." "There is no reason why this should not be done, the transfer of the budget should not be conditioned on political considerations," he stated.

''In order to overcome the economic crisis, money must be injected into the economy in the immediate future, forming a three-month budget. We do not know what the financial outlook will be down the line," Netanyahu asserted.