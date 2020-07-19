MK Zohar: Either stop demonstrations or open businesses

Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar called on the government to ban protests the way it has banned other gatherings after demonstrators clashed with police at separate protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem last night or else open up the economy as a whole.

"To approve mass demonstrations that pose a health risk to all Israeli citizens on the one hand and to close many businesses that follow the guidelines on the other is nothing short of absurd. The government must decide: either open the whole economy, including allowing these mass demonstrations full of hatred, or stop these sponsored demonstrations immediately, as they decided to close the businesses," Zohar wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

13 demonstrators were arrested in Tel Aviv, and 15 were arrested in Jerusalem for clashing with police. The demonstrations took place as the government is imposing increasingly stringent restrictions on what businesses can open during the coronavirus crisis and how many people can gather in one place.