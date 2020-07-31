Moshe Gafni: 'Left-wing demonstrations don't affect Netanyahu'

MK Gafni says PM Netanyahu reopened too quickly after lockdown due to fear of rebellion, does not want new elections.

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni, who heads the Knesset's United Torah Judaism party, told the Yated Ne'eman newspaper about his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to Gafni, the two met earlier this week, and Gafni understood from the meeting that Netanyahu is uninterested in holding new elections.

"I met this week with Netanyahu, and he told me clearly that he does not want elections," Gafni said. "No one knows what exactly he wants, but to me this sounded true and honest."

"I told him that we would prevent new elections."

Gafni also said that the left-wing demonstrations against Netanyahu were unprecedented, but noted that "it seems not to affect him. He's a strong man. Someone else would've broken a long time ago."

He also said that Israel reopened too quickly after the first wave of coronavirus. "Netanyahu gave into the public, because he is afraid of a rebellion. So everything was opened wildly, all at once. It's a shame he didn't appoint [MK Naftali] Bennett (Yamina) as Health Minister."