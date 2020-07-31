New poll: Likud leads with 31 Knesset seats, Yesh Atid follows with 17

A new poll published Friday by Israel Hayom showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would continue to lead, with 33 Knesset seats.

The poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot, showed that Yesh Atid would be the second-largest party, receiving 17 Knesset seats.

The Joint Arab List would remain the third-largest party, with 16 Knesset seats, while Blue and White would win 12 Knesset seats, as would Yamina.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive nine Knesset seats, while Yisrael Beytenu and the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win eight seats each. Left-wing Meretz would win five Knesset seats, making it the Knesset's smallest party.

Labor (2%), Gesher (0.2%), and Derech Eretz (0%) would not cross the electoral threshold, and 27% of Israelis said they were not sure who they would vote for.

Divided into blocs, the right-religious bloc would win a narrow majority of 62 Knesset seats, while the center-left would receive 50 Knesset seats, while Yisrael Beytenu would maintain its eight-seat bloc of power.

When asked who is the best candidate for prime minister, 33% responded that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is the best man for the job, while 13% believe that MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) should take the position and 12% believe that MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina) should take the role. Just 11% of Israelis believe that Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) is appropriate for the job, and 31% of Israelis said they do not know.

Sixty-two percent of Israelis said they were sure they would vote in the coming elections, if they are held, while 24% said there is a "high chance" they would vote. Another 11% said there was a "low chance" they would vote, while 3% said there was a "moderate chance" they would vote.