VP Pence receives physician's delegation on hydroxychloroquine

Dr Simone Gold: 'We also discussed the recent censorship of doctors on social media platforms.'

Doctor and attorney Simone Gold and other experts have met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to discuss political efforts to thwart hydroxychloroquine treatment and censorship on the issue.

"We have just met with Vice President Mike Pence to request the administration’s assistance in empowering doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine without political obstruction," tweeted Dr. Gold. "We also discussed the recent censorship of doctors on social media platforms."

Twitter this week suspended the account of Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, after he shared a video showing a doctor discussing hydroxychloroquine.

The social media company claimed that Trump Jr.'s tweet violated its policies on coronavirus misinformation.

Recently-touted studies claiming to show lack of hydroxychloroquine effectiveness to treat COVID-19 did not include the critical element of zinc in the protocol, the entry of which into the cell hydroxychloroquine facilitates, prompting one observer to liken the studies to "failing to insert batteries and then concluding the toy is broken."

Dr. James Todaro, MD, wrote: “If it seems like there’s an orchestrated attack going on against hydroxychloroquine, it’s because there is. When have you ever heard of a medication generating this degree of controversy?”

Florida U.S. Representative Greg Steube called out YouTube for hosting violence but censoring doctors: “How does a video of doctors talking about a medication they find effective violate YouTube’s community guidelines?”