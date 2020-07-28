Twitter suspends Donald Trump Jr.

Twitter says President's son violated policy on 'COVID-19 misinformation' by posting video of doctor discussing hydroxychloroquine.

Twitter has suspended the account of Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, after he shared a video showing a doctor discussing anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The social media company claimed that Trump Jr.'s tweet violated its policies on coronavirus misinformation.

Trump Jr. shared a video showing Dr. Stella Immanuel, an outspoken proponent of hydroxychloroquine as a "cure" for the coronavirus,

The suspension will last for 12 hours.

A study published last week published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that hydroxychloroquine did not improve outcomes for the 667 COVID-19 patients participating in a randomized trial at 55 Brazilian hospitals.

In the study, patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 illness were split into three groups, in which one group received hydroxychloroquine, another group received the drug along with azithromycin — an antibiotic — and the last group received neither.

A May 22 study in the Lancet raised safety concerns about malaria drugs for coronavirus patients but several authors of that study subsequently retracted it.

Following the publication of the Lancet report, the World Health Organization announced that it would be temporarily halting the use of hydroxychloroquine part of its global Solidarity trial amid a safety review.

Earlier this month, the WHO discontinued its trials of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

US President Donald Trump aggressively pushed the drug beginning in the first weeks of the outbreak and revealed in mid-May that he was on a regimen of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure.