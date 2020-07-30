Again: Arabs throw firebomb at home of deputy mayor of Jerusalem

Arabs throw firebomb at home of Arieh King, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem who resides in Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood.

Arabs on Wednesday threw a firebomb at the home of Arieh King, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem who resides in the Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood in the city.

King wrote on Facebook, “While I was commemorating the destruction of the Temples and their burning down by our enemies, the last time being 1950 years ago, our enemies at home tried to burn down my house while my family was sleeping.”

“Despite the warm embrace our enemy receives from some of our people, despite the support and encouragement of some of our people in the violent actions of the enemy we face, this evening I forgive all my leftist brothers and sisters with whom I serve in the reserves, some of whom I work with regularly, some of whom I go out with," he added.

On several occasions in recent years, Arabs have tried to set fire to King's home and harm his family members, as well as harm other Jews living in the Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

In December 2019, King released a video showing Arabs shooting fireworks at Jewish homes in the neighborhood.