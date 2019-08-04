Arabs who threw explosives at J'lem councilman's home arrested

Police arrest 3 suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at home of Councilman Aryeh King in neighborhood of Ma'ale Zeitim.

Police arrested three Arabs on Sunday on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails at a home in the Ma’ale Zeitim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The suspects, aged 17-18, were brought to the police station for questioning and are being brought to court for a hearing.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office is expected to file charges against three other Arabs who were arrested two weeks ago for launching fireworks at the same home, where Jerusalem City Council member Aryeh King lives.

Police said, "We will not let up against those who seek to harm the routine of residents' lives at any time and anywhere, and regardless of their origin, religion and faith.”

"We intend to act with the utmost severity against the suspects in order to bring them to justice, just as was done against those for whom the sum of the evidence led to their indictment," the police statement said.