Israel to cancel quarantine requirements for those returning from abroad?

Health Ministry recommends cancelling quarantine requirement for those returning from 'green' countries, to allow aviation to resume.

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday recommended canceling the requirement for quarantine and coronavirus tests for those travelers arriving from "green" countries, for the purpose of reopening Israel's tourism industry as quickly as possible.

Health Minister Deputy Director-General Professor Itamar Grotto made the proposal during a State Control Committee discussion regarding the future of Israel's aviation industry during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Anyone returning from a green country will not be required to quarantine for two weeks, period," Grotto said. "This still requires organization, it can't happen tomorrow morning. From our perspective, we will make every effort."

It is not yet clear which countries will be included on the list, however, Ynet noted that the guidelines are unlikely to be changed prior to August 16.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) said, "I am happy that the Health Ministry has acceded to my request to open the aviation industry, which must return to work according to coronavirus guidelines, which will be properly coordinated with the Health Ministry. This is an important advance, and great news for the aviation industry and the Israeli public."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported that 2,062 people - an unprecedented number - had been diagnosed with coronavirus since Tuesday. At the same time 322 coronavirus patients are in serious conditions, and ten patients died of the virus since Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 490.