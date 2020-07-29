Coronavirus death toll rises to 490

Number of coronavirus patients in serious condition stabilizes, at over 320. Four more fatalities reported Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel rose to 490 Wednesday morning, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

Four new deaths were reported since midnight, a day after eight coronavirus-fatalities were recorded.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began now sits at 66,805, including 32,697 patients who recovered and 33,618 active cases of the virus.

Of those active cases, 32,865 are being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels, while 753 are hospitalized. That marks a decrease in the number of hospitalizations since Tuesday, when 760 patients were hospitalized.

There are currently 322 patients listed in serious condition, with a further 168 patients in moderate condition. Ninety-eight patients are relying on respirators.

The number of serious cases of the coronavirus appears to have stabilized, following a significantly rise in June and early July.

Since last Thursday, the number of serious cases has remained between 314 and 329.

The percentage of tests returning positive climbed Tuesday from 7.6% a day earlier to 8.3%.