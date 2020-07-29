When will Israelis receive the new coronavirus grant?

National Insurance Institute Director-General Meir Shpigler on Wednesday morning spoke with 103 FM Radio about the coronavirus grants expected to be distributed to the public within the coming days.

On Tuesday, the Finance Ministry and haredi parties came to an agreement according to which a grant of 500 shekel would be provided for each of the first four children in a family, while a grant of 300 shekel would be provided for each child after that.

Shpigler explained that since the negotiations are ongoing, the money has not yet been distributed, but he "hopes that today the Knesset will approve [it]."

"Tomorrow is Tisha B'Av (the 9th day of the Jewish month of Av, when Jews worldwide commemorate the destruction of the two Holy Temples - ed.), and so I hope that on Sunday at least the grant for the children will be distributed," he added.

He also rejected the claims that unemployed individuals prefer to continue receiving unemployment benefits instead of re-entering the workforce. According to him, there are always exceptions, but he "condemns all attempts to label the unemployed with a motivation not to return to work."