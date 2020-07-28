NIS 300 per child from fifth child and onward

Finance Minister and Finance Committee chairman agree on scope of financial aid package to be given to all Israeli citizens.

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Knesset Finance Cmmittee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni have finalized the agreement on the financial aid package for Israeli citizens in light of the coronavirus crisis. The government will present the plan to the Knesset for approval later today.

Under the agreement, each family will receive NIS 500 for each of their first four children, and NIS 300 for each additional child. The haredi and Arab parties had lobbied for an increase in the grants which will be received by larger families.

In addition, it was decided that soldiers who have been discharged in the last 12 months will receive an additional grant of NIS 500 above the NIS 750 every Israeli above the age of 18 will receive.

The Finance Committee will convene soon to approve the outline, and later today it will be presented for its second and third readings in the Knesset. The money will go into the citizens' bank accounts in the coming days.

Committee member MK Oded Forer, welcomed the increase in the grant for discharged soldiers, "This is the time to pay tribute to those who fought and served the State of Israel. I am glad that for the first time since the beginning of the crisis they are finally getting something from the state. We started the day with an addition for one sector and we end it with an addition for those who have borne and are bearing the burden."