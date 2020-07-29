Ambassador Friedman: Israel is still defending its right to exist

US Amb. to Israel says that people around the world "find common ground in attacking, vilifying and seeking to destroy the Jewish state."

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman participated in the online video broadcast ceremony of the relaunch of the Christian Allies Caucus for the 23rd Knesset hosted by The Friends of Zion Museum.

"We are in desperate need of unity," Friedman said. "Israel faces challenges like never before. It is the only one nation that is still called upon to defend its right to exist, whether from the far right or the far left, whether from radical Shia Islamists to radical Sunni."

"People who cannot agree on anything else seem to find common ground in attacking, vilifying and ultimately seeking to destroy the Jewish state of Israel," the Ambassador stated.

"But, Israel thank G-d is not alone," Friedman added, relating to the significance of the Caucus. "In the Christian community it has found true friendship, support and trust. Hundreds of millions of Christian Zionists now stand proudly with Israel and collectively deliver an important, an invaluable and unprecedented message. Simply put they say, 'Israel you are not alone'."

"Never underestimate the importance of Christian Zionism, they played an important role in Israel’s creation, and it continues to play perhaps an even more important role today. The Friends of Zion Museum, founded by Dr. Evans, does a wonderful job in presenting this incredible phenomenon.”