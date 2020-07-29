Netanyahu: Enhance partnership with Christian allies

The Friends of Zion Museum hosted the relaunch of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) for the for the 23rd Knesset. The event was broadcast worldwide to millions of followers on social media.

Speakers at the event included: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Founder and International Chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum Dr. Mike Evans, Israel Allies Foundation President and KCAC Director Josh Reinstein, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and KCAC Chair MK Sharren Haskel, MK Gideon Saar, MK Bogie Ya'alon, US Congressman Doug Lamborn, Australian Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert, Guatemalan Congressman Fidel Reyes Lee and Nigerian MP N. Ossai.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said at the event, "Over the years, the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus has helped bolster the ties between Jews and Christians. My government remains dedicated to working together with our Christian friends from across the globe to further enhance the partnership between us, and I welcome this initiative in continuing to strengthen even further the bridge between Israel's Knesset and Christian leadership worldwide".

"Earlier this year," Netanyahu said, "President Trump publicly launched his vision for peace. The American plan has the potential to overcome past failures by offering the Palestinians the path of peace and reconciliation and allowing us to reach the secure borders that Israeli governments have long sought".

Netanyahu noted that the plan "also acknowledges that Jewish people are not foreign occupiers in Judea and Samaria, areas that are also an integral part of your Christian identity and of our common heritage.”

Dr. Mike Evans, founder and chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum, commented on the event and praised the importance of the KCAC and its efforts: "Last November, the Friends of Zion Museum inaugurated an innovative communication center with the most advanced technology, in order to bring Israel closer to the world, to as many people as possible, as we witnessed in the event that took place today, which was broadcast to millions of followers on social media."

"Our goal is to inspire the next generation to continue this work in shaping the image of the State of Israel as a Jewish state", Evans added, "We were excited to host this event, which marks the Knesset's efforts to advance its ties with Christians around the world. We run a digital community that includes 73 million members on Facebook alone! This was the event of the year for Israel on social networks."

Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and Chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, MK Sharren Haskel spoke as well and said: "This virtual event is a perfect example of efforts that can be extended even during these times of closed borders in order to reach out to our international base of supporters and encourage them to keep up their efforts on behalf of Israel."

"My participation over the years as a member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus," Haskel said, "has highlighted for me how Christian parliamentarians around the world have a commitment to Israel that lies in their hearts".

"Being unified under this network of the Israel Allies Foundation gives these politicians the ability to unite and feel inspired to bring this commitment to life, to bring their beliefs into their political activity. Now that I am leading the caucus as Chairperson, my goal is to expand and develop this network so that we can mobilize political support for Israel in more countries and with greater strength.”

The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus was established in 2004 and consists of 17 members of Knesset from 7 political parties. The caucus aims to build direct lines of communication between Knesset members and Christian leaders, organizations, and political representatives around the world.

Founded in 2006, The Israel Allies Foundation is dedicated to promoting communication between parliamentarians and legislators who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders. Today, the Israel Allies Foundation coordinates the activities of 43 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world.