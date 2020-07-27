Hezbollah denies infiltration attempt

The Hezbollah terrorist organization denied that three of its members attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory from Lebanon Monday.

"It appears that a state of terror is gripping the Israeli army and its settlers on the Lebanese border. Their a high level of alert and extreme fear of Hezbollah's reaction to enemy's crime of killing Ali Mohsen, combined with their inability to discern the resistance's intentions, have all led Israel to react nervously in the field," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"Everything claimed by Israeli media outlets about the foiling of a Hezbollah infiltration attempt from Lebanon into Israel, Hezbollah dead or wounded, is entirely incorrect, and is an attempt to invent false, fictional victories," the terrorist organization said.



"The Islamic Resistance confirms no clash or exchange of fire occurred on its end during today's incidents until this moment. Instead, it all came from one side, that of the fearful, worried, and nervous Israeli enemy.



"Our response to the martyrdom of Ali Kamel Mohsen, who was killed in Zionist aggression near the Damascus airport, is definitely coming, and the Zionists need only to remain waiting for the punishment for their crimes.



"Likewise, the Israeli shelling that occurred today on the village of Al-Habariyah, which caused damage to a civilian's house, will not pass quietly."