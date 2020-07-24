Again: Leftist demonstration in Jerusalem turns violent

A protest of leftist activists in Jerusalem against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu once again turned violent on Thursday evening.

The protest was one of two demonstrations which took place near the Prime Minister's Residence, one by opponents of Netanyahu and the other by his supporters.

Hundreds of people came to each of the demonstrations. Police closed nearby streets and set up a buffer zone between the two demonstrations in order to prevent friction between the parties.

At 11:00 p.m., the police called on the demonstrators who were protesting against the Prime Minister to disperse, but the demonstrators asked to march towards Independence Park. As a result, clashes broke out between police and protesters.

After calls for the protesters to disperse were unsuccessful, police began arresting some of the protesters. Later, the police also used a water cannon to spray water on them.

A total of 34 protesters were arrested. As part of the police activity in the left-wing demonstration, reports were distributed to demonstrators who did not wear a mask.