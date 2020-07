Hundreds attend different demonstrations against and in support of PM Netanyahu outside his residence Thursday evening.

Two demonstrations took place at the same time outside the Prime Minister's Residence Thursday evening.

One demonstration was held by left-wing opponents of the prime minister, while the other was held by right-wing supporters of Netanyahu.

Hundreds of protesters participated in each demonstration. Police closed off several streets and set up a buffer zone between the two demonstrations to prevent conflict from breaking out between the two groups.