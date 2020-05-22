Jordan threatens to review ties with Israel over sovereignty

Jordan threatened on Thursday to review its relationship with Israel if the Jewish state goes ahead with plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, AFP reports.

"We will not accept unilateral Israeli moves to annex Palestinian lands and we would be forced to review all aspects of our relations with Israel," said Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz.

Razzaz accused Israel of taking advantage of the world being "distracted" by the coronavirus crisis to implement "unilateral moves on the ground".

The comment follows the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which stipulates that the government can apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria this coming July.

The new Israeli government was sworn-in on Sunday. During the ceremony, Netanyahu reiterated his support for the sovereignty move.

Razzaz’s comments came days after Jordan's King Abdullah II warned that if Israel goes through with the sovereignty move, “it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan".

King Abdullah told German magazine Der Spiegel that "I don't want to make threats and create a loggerheads atmosphere, but we are considering all options."

Sources close to the regime in Jordan later predicted that if Israel applies sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, the Jordanian kingdom will not continue the security and economic ties with Israel in the way they have been conducted so far.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have signed a peace deal with Israel. However, many Jordanians still see Israel as an enemy and protest what they view as “normalization” with the Jewish state.

In addition, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.