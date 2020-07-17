Bader Ginsburg reveals she is undergoing cancer treatment

87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer.

The treatment is yielding "positive results," the 87-year-old justice said in a statement quoted by CNN, adding that she remains "fully able" to continue in her post.

Earlier this week, Ginsburg was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after having a fever and chills, and undergoing an "endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the court said at the time.

However, Ginsburg said her cancer treatment is unrelated to this week's incident.

The judge was also in the hospital in early May. At that time, she participated in oral arguments from her hospital bed.

In November of last year, Ginsburg returned to the bench after missing courtroom arguments due to illness.

In January of that year, she missed arguments for the first time in her 25-year tenure on the US Supreme Court in the aftermath of surgery to remove cancer from her lungs.

In 2018, Ginsburg cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The Jewish judge was discharged from the hospital the next day and was back at her notoriously vigorous workouts within a week.

Friday's statement indicates that the pancreatic cancer Ginsburg was treated for in 2009 has returned again, this time in her liver, and that she tried one of the new immunotherapies for cancer, but it failed to shrink the tumors. It is not liver cancer.

