More than 600 Israelis evacuated to 'Coronavirus Hotels'

Defense Minister calls on additional 'Coronavirus Hotels' in the country following a difficult week which saw thousands of new virus cases.

Following Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (Blue and White) order to focus virus-fighting efforts on cities with the highest morbidity rates, the country saw a significant hike in the amount of individuals evacuated to 'Coronavirus Hotels' this week.

Within the scope of the nation-wide anti-virus effort, cities with high morbidity rates were allotted additional support including transportation to and from 'Coronavirus Hotels,' where virus patients will receive treatment at a secluded location away from large population groups, special budget for fighting the coronavirus, and funding for virus-prevention informational campaigns.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry, more than 600 CV-19 patients were evacuated to the "Coronavirus hotels" yesterday (Thursday), with a total of about 1,800 evacuated during the past week.

There are currently 20 such locations nationwide. Additional hotels for the treatment of coronavirus patients are to be introduced in the coming week, with government efforts focusing on cutting infection chains while cooperating with various Knesset ministries and municipal leaders.

Israel's Health Ministry reported today (Friday) that an additional 1,819 new coronavirus cases were confirmed since Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 25,636.

Of those, 213 patients are in serious condition and 58 on ventilators. The country has seen 387 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year.

An additional 20,523 coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus.

Earlier on Friday morning, Israel's government approved a list of restrictions aiming to bring down the number of new infections and flatten the curve.