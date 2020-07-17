Over 1,800 new coronavirus cases, and 213 in serious condition

Nearly 60 coronavirus patients on ventilators as number of seriously ill patients and new cases continue to rise.

Israel's Health Ministry on Friday reported that 1,819 new coronavirus cases were confirmed since Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 25,636.

Of those, 213 patients are in serious condition and 58 are on ventilators. The country has seen 387 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year.

An additional 20,523 coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus.

Earlier on Friday morning, Israel's government approved a list of restrictions aiming to bring down the number of new infections and flatten the curve.

Most regulations will take effect on Friday at 5:00 p.m., including a lockdown on weekends, with the exception of going out for essential purposes such as food purchases, pharmacies, optician shops and laboratories for repairs of telecommunications products.

Other restrictions include closure of stores, malls, beaches, gyms, pools, and more.

It is not yet clear whether "summer school" will be closed.