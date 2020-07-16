France: Dozens of gravestones vandalized with swastikas

About 20 gravestones in cemetery in Aude region vandalized with swastikas and the words “Death to Jews”.

About 20 gravestones in a cemetery in southern France were vandalized with swastikas and the words “Death to Jews” and “Death to the French”, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The graffiti was discovered in the Gruissan municipal cemetery in the Aude region on Sunday, according to the report.

The gravestones appear to have been chosen at random and were not broken or toppled, France 3 television reported.

The cemetery has been closed to the public. No suspects have been identified in the attack.

The National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA) condemned the desecration of the cemetery, noting in a statement that the town of Gruissan is “usually rather calm, rather peaceful, and this aggression surprises and scandalizes us.”

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in France in recent years. A total of 687 anti-Semitic acts were counted in 2019, compared to 541 the previous year.

The number of anti-Jewish offences reported to police in France surged 74 percent in 2018.

In December of 2019, a Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, west of Strasbourg in France, was vandalized with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Several months earlier, vandals scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti on a former synagogue in in the town of Mommenheim.

In another incident, vandals toppled a monument to a synagogue which was destroyed by the Nazis during World War II.