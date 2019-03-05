Swastikas scrawled on former synagogue in France

Swastikas discovered on door and facade of building in the town of Mommenheim that formerly held a synagogue.

Yet another anti-Semitic incident in France: Vandals scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti on a former synagogue in eastern France.

Swastikas were discovered Monday on the door and facade of a building in the town of Mommenheim that formerly held a synagogue and has Hebrew lettering etched above its doorway, according to The Associated Press. The building now houses a sports facility.

The incident is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic attacks in France.

On Saturday, vandals toppled a monument to a synagogue which was destroyed by the Nazis during World War II.

Last week, statements celebrating the Holocaust were sent in a letter to a Jewish school south of Paris and, separately, the words “death to Jews” were painted on the fence of a synagogue north of the city.

Two weeks ago, swastikas and swastikas were spray-painted on a hundred graves in the Jewish cemetery of Quetzenheim, and swastikas were also spray-painted on a memorial to victims of the Holocaust.

In February, French authorities reported a 74 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in 2018 over the previous year.