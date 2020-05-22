Nasrallah: Palestine must be liberated

Hezbollah leader calls for the destruction of Israel through "resistance", says no other way will work.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday gave a speech in honor of the Iranian Al-Quds Day, during which he called for the destruction of Israel and the “liberation of Palestine”.

"Israel is cautious and examines Hezbollah's reactions," Nasrallah said, adding that "the very fact that Israel is deterred by us is an achievement."

He further said that "Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, it must be restored. Soon we will pray in Jerusalem, we are as close as possible to its liberation. Jerusalem is holy to us. Anyone who believes he can change our position through wars, sanctions or eliminations- is wrong."

Nasrallah continued, "The resistance operations are the only way to liberate the occupied land, and any other way is a waste of time. Liberation will not be achieved in two or three years, but will take many years of fighting. We must not despair.”

He denounced Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, claiming that "Israel strives for full control and annexation of all occupied lands. It is fueled by the United States which supports it in a security, military, economic and political way. It strengthens and stabilizes Israel, and therefore our real battle is against the US as well."

Regarding Iran, the Hezbollah leader said that Iran is the center of the axis of resistance, and therefore it is regularly targeted by Israel and the US.

“President Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the imposition of sanctions on the Islamic Republic are aimed at putting pressure on Iran, but their pressures have failed,” he claimed.

Al-Quds Day was declared in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution. It is marked throughout the Middle East and in countries around the world, including the United States.

During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke on the occasion of Al-Quds Day and said that "Israel is a cancerous growth in the Middle East."

Khamenei also threatened that "the Zionist virus will not last long and the Zionist regime will not survive - and will be destroyed.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later responded to Khamenei’s statement and said, "We say again - those who threaten Israel with extermination place themselves in similar danger.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also replied to Khamenei’s threats and said, "I do not suggest that anyone test us. The State of Israel and the Zionist dream are a fact on the ground, in contrast to the Iranian satellites that are trying to establish themselves and undermine stability."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)