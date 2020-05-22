Benny Gantz responds to Ali Khamenei: 'Don't test us'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Friday published a Facebook post warning Iran not to test Israel.

In his post, Gantz wrote that his new position is "very natural for me, I feel at home."

"You have who to rely on," he added, noting that on Thursday, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the two spoke about various topics regarding the government, including security issues and the management of the coronavirus outbreak and its effects.

"The State of Israel has many huge challenges in a variety of arenas," he wrote. "The statement made by [Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei that Israel is a 'cancerous growth,' shows this more than anything."

"As someone who is very familiar with the Iranian issue, and as someone who prepared the IDF's capabilities for this issue, I don't suggest anyone test us. The State of Israel and the Zionist dream are facts on the ground, unlike the Iranian satellites which try to establish themselves and harm regional stability - an attempt which we will not allow.

"From my experience, the arrogant words of our enemy prove its weakness. In any case, we know to prepare for all threats, using any means."