IDF soldier injured in ramming attack is out of intensive care with amputated leg

Druze soldier Shadi Ibrahim has been removed from intensive care, wants to return to IDF.

Shadi Ibrahim, an IDF soldier who was seriously wounded in a ramming attack near Negohot last week, has been removed from intensive care.

Ibrahim underwent a number of surgeries in Soroka hospital in Be’er Sheva, and doctors were forced to amputate one of his legs.

In a video clip taken from his hospital bed, Ibrahim can be heard saying, “I came out of intensive care; now everything’s fine with me. I’m okay. I love you all – including all those who sent me messages and I wasn’t able to reply.”

Ibrahim woke up from his latest surgery on Wednesday, and told his family, “I know that I lost my leg – and I want to go back to the army.”

Ibrahim is 20 years old and lives in the Druze village of Sajur. He was run over by a Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist near Negohot. Another soldier fired at the terrorist and killed him. Ibrahim was hospitalized in serious condition and on a ventilator, which he was later weaned from.

Magen David Adom paramedic Elyashiv Amitai was at the scene of the attack. “When we reached the scene, together with the army medics already there we treated the young man who had been run over by a vehicle. We then placed him in a mobile ICU and transported him to hospital in stable condition, fully conscious.”