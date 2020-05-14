Soldier hurt in ramming attack identified

Shadi Ibrahim of Sajur is the soldier who was severely wounded in the ramming attack in Har Hevron.

Shadi Ibrahim from the Druze village of Sajur was identified as the soldier who was injured in a terrorist ramming attack near Negohot in the Har Hevron area.

20-year-old Shadi was treated at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva and was admitted to the ICU. The terrorist was shot and killed by the IDF forces.

Shadi's uncle told Channel 13 News: "He comes from a family of soldiers. It's a very difficult event for anyone looking for peace. I wish for all parents that their sons will return home healthy."

The IDF soldier sustained moderate to severe injuries Thursday in the ramming attack near the town of Negoah in southern Har Hevron.

"A terrorist was speeding toward IDF soldiers near a military post near the Negohot settlement in the Judea Regional Area," an IDF spokesman said. "The terrorist struck one of the soldiers, another soldier opened fire at the terrorist and neutralized him. The wounded man is receiving medical treatment at the hospital."

The terrorist was identified as 19-year-old Baha-al-Din Uawda from the Hebron area. He left a suicide note in his pocket where he wrote about the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Paradise and other religious messages. "God forgive me," he wrote.