PM Netanyahu & Finance Minister Katz remove security protection from outgoing DM Bennett

Political commentator Yaakov Bardugo and military correspondent at Yediot Aharonot, Yossi Yehoshua, have decried the decision of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, made with the consent of Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), to stop funding state security protection for outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina), a move that they say is likely to place both him and his family in danger.

“Why on earth would they want to remove official protection from an outgoing Defense Minister?” Bardugo said in an interview with Galei Zahal (Army Radio). “Why? ‘No special reason.’ This is scandalous. The Prime Minister should be ashamed of himself, as should Yisrael Katz. Who is he trying to harm? If he’s acting in someone’s name, what’s his game?”

Bardugo added that, “What [Netanyahu and Katz] are doing today to Bennett, someone else might do to them tomorrow.” He noted that according to an article in the New York Times, the Iranian regime attributes Israel’s cyber attack on an Iranian port facility specifically to Naftali Bennett, who was Defense Minister at the time. (The attack was allegedly made in response to an Iranian cyber attack on an Israeli water treatment facility.) Furthermore, the Iranian-sponsored terror organization Hezbollah recently released a video in which its leader, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, is seen going “head to head” with Bennett.

“Yisrael Katz – shame on you. Stop behaving so stupidly with your petty rivalries and schemes for revenge,” Bardugo said. Tongue-in-cheek, he recommended that “Bennett could be called an Alternate Party Head, and then he might be found deserving of security protection due to his status.”

Bardugo concluded by calling on Yisrael Katz to remedy the situation first thing next Sunday, “for your own self-respect.”