Is Netanyahu putting Bennett's life at risk for revenge?

The Ministerial Security Committee, headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, has shortened the period in which a former minister receives security protection after leaving office from five years to just three months,

At the same meeting, it was decided to provide security to the children of alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and to remove the security from the outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, despite the fact that Bennett has sensitive security information.

Former Defense Ministers Moshe Ya'alon and Avigdor Liberman still receive security years after having left office.

The defense minister holds sensitive and classified information and therefore security for him is essential for the five years following his term of office.

In the months when Bennett served as defense minister, the Hamas terrorist organization issued real threats against his life. For example, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who in an interview with Al-Aqsa TV channel said: "Bennett, I refer you to the Book of Ezekiel, Chapter 17, to read what awaits you, and what awaits your filthy entity."

Bennett was also threatened by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who confronted the former Defense Minister following alleged Israeli activity in Syria.

"Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tried to misrepresent and lie to the Israeli public when he talked about Israel's achievements in Syria at the expense of Syria and Iran," Nasrallah said. "Israel sees missile production capability on Syrian soil as a threat, and therefore attacks anything related to missile production in Syria. Bennett stupidly said that by the end of 2020, he would take Iran out of Syria. Write down that target - the end of 2020 - and we will see."

In light of the report, it has been speculated that Netanyahu removed Bennett's security as revenge for Bennett refusing to join the current unity government and for the tension between the two over the years,