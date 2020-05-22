Netanyahu: There will be no stoppage in construction in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening delivered a speech via video at the rally marking Jerusalem Day held at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva.

"I have a loving attitude toward religious Zionism," Netanyahu said. "The national unity government we established earlier this week has quite a few religious ministers, the Likud has many, but I want more religious ministers in the government. I hope that more will join us, that is required and it is important for the fateful tasks ahead of us."

The Prime Minister stressed, "There will be no stoppage in the construction in Jerusalem. Recently, I had the privilege of approving 2,200 housing units in Har Homa."

Earlier, former Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett spoke at the rally and said, "Tonight, the Prime Minister spoke here and promised us positions. Mr. Prime Minister, do not promise us ministerial portfolios, instead you should simply apply sovereignty over the entire settlement, from Hebron to Ariel, from the Jordan Valley to Ma'aleh Adumim, as you promised to the people of Israel.”

"The Land of Israel is more important than politics. Prime Minister, if you do this, we will support it from the opposition. History will remember those who do the deed,” added Bennett.