Yamina chairman and former Defense Minister speaks at Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, calls on PM to apply sovereignty as he promised.

Former Defense Minister and Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett took part on Thursday evening in the central rally marking Jerusalem Day at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

"Out of this place come the people of religious law, military commanders, rabbis and dayanim, leaders and politicians, public figures who practice faith,” said Bennett.

Bennett continued, "Jerusalem's great neighborhoods, the large numbers of people, the full synagogues, the magnificent yeshivas, and the splendor of state institutions that reside in the capital - everything seems so obvious. As if it had always been that way. As if the streets, roads, buildings have always been here. '

"But every street in this city, and every alley, every building and every construction crane, and thank God there are many in this city, are the fulfillment of the dream of many generations who dreamed and yearned for the stones and dirt of Jerusalem."

The Yamina chairman noted that Jerusalem Day is filled with thanksgiving for the visible miracles that we can see through our eyes, as he put it. "This is a day of thanksgiving and praise for miracles and wonders and the joy of triumph of the valor of soldiers and civilians who stood with supreme courage against the enemies of Israel."

Bennett mentioned that 53 years ago, then-Prime Minister Levi Eshkol decided to apply sovereignty over all of Jerusalem, and former Prime Minister Menachem Begin applied sovereignty on the Golan Heights "in one day."

"Now we have to finish the job," he said. "Tonight, the Prime Minister spoke here and promised us positions. Mr. Prime Minister, do not promise us ministerial portfolios, instead you should simply apply sovereignty over the entire settlement, from Hebron to Ariel, from the Jordan Valley to Ma'aleh Adumim, as you promised to the people of Israel.”

"The Land of Israel is more important than politics. Prime Minister, if you do this, we will support it from the opposition. History will remember those who do the deed,” added Bennett.