Jewish youths attack Arabs near Huwara

Border Police on scene after dozens of Jewish youths attack Arab vehicles near site of shooting attack yesterday.

Several dozen Jewish youths attacked Palestinian Arabs on Thursday on a road near the village of Huwara village in Samaria.

A Border Police force arrived at the scene to deal with the incident. Damage was found on several Arab vehicles.

The attack by the Jewish youths comes one day after a shooting attack in which an Arab opened fire at a Jewish vehicle in Huwara.

The Israeli motorist had two minor hitchhikers aged 14 and 15 with him in the car, one of whom reported the ongoing incident to the local security hotline.

According to the 14 year old minor who called the hotline, "We traveled along the main route, there was a big traffic jam. The Arab stood on the sidewalk, from the side of my friend and me, he took out a gun, loaded it, pressed several times on the trigger."